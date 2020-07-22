3762 Brockenhurst Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded end unit, Private back yard with wood, All hardwood floor on main level, Stairs, Upper hall way, Master bedroom and walk-in closet, Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, S/S appliances, Walk-in pantry, Tiled floor on all bathrooms, Frameless shower in master, Walk-in closet in all bedrooms, Upgraded light fixtures, Extended patio back up tree lined border, Looks like model home, Refrigerator, Washer & dryer included, Convenient location and great neighbor, Excellent school