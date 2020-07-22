All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:25 PM

3762 Brockenhurst Drive

3762 Brockenhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3762 Brockenhurst Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded end unit, Private back yard with wood, All hardwood floor on main level, Stairs, Upper hall way, Master bedroom and walk-in closet, Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, S/S appliances, Walk-in pantry, Tiled floor on all bathrooms, Frameless shower in master, Walk-in closet in all bedrooms, Upgraded light fixtures, Extended patio back up tree lined border, Looks like model home, Refrigerator, Washer & dryer included, Convenient location and great neighbor, Excellent school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have any available units?
3762 Brockenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have?
Some of 3762 Brockenhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3762 Brockenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Brockenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Brockenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3762 Brockenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3762 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
