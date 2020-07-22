3762 Brockenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded end unit, Private back yard with wood, All hardwood floor on main level, Stairs, Upper hall way, Master bedroom and walk-in closet, Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, S/S appliances, Walk-in pantry, Tiled floor on all bathrooms, Frameless shower in master, Walk-in closet in all bedrooms, Upgraded light fixtures, Extended patio back up tree lined border, Looks like model home, Refrigerator, Washer & dryer included, Convenient location and great neighbor, Excellent school