3751 Wynship Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Shown by appointment only! available 1st week of December 2018. Please do not disturb tenants.



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Snellville! This home is at the end of a quiet street on a cul-de-sac. The home features wood floors, family room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Large deck on rear of property. Large master suite with separate tub and shower. Large bonus room/4th bedroom. Finished basement with extra bedroom and living space!



Rental Requirements:



1. Must have verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent.

2. Good credit and verifiable rental history of 2 year min.

3. No criminal record.

4. No evictions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4480584)