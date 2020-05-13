Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3747 Burnt Leaf Lane - 3747 Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON!!Nice 3 Bedroom Single Family Home!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family Ranch in Snellville. Living room with fireplace. New paint, new flooring, and new cabinets! The kitchen has a sitting bench, all white cabinets, white appliances, electric stove, and washer and dryer connections available. Large back deck; one car garage with extra storage space. Nice size yard. Master bedroom has his and her closets, master bath with tub shower combo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867661)