Gwinnett County, GA
3747 Burnt Leaf Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3747 Burnt Leaf Lane

3747 Burnt Leaf Lane Southwest · (770) 822-6040 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3747 Burnt Leaf Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane - 3747 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3747 Burnt Leaf Lane - 3747 Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON!!Nice 3 Bedroom Single Family Home!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family Ranch in Snellville. Living room with fireplace. New paint, new flooring, and new cabinets! The kitchen has a sitting bench, all white cabinets, white appliances, electric stove, and washer and dryer connections available. Large back deck; one car garage with extra storage space. Nice size yard. Master bedroom has his and her closets, master bath with tub shower combo.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have any available units?
3747 Burnt Leaf Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have?
Some of 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Burnt Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3747 Burnt Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
