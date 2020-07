Amenities

Beautiful five bedrooms with three full baths - 2 Story Home, hardwood floors on the main floor throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, one bedroom on the main level with full bathroom, huge master suite with sitting room, two master closets, and four large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Large Family room, living room, and separate dining room. Nice and level front and back yard. Attention Agents, please review private remarks.