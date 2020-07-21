3736 Campbell Creek Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3736 Campbell Creek Circle Snellville GA 30039 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: 7/18/19



4 Bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in a subdivision off of Stone Mtn. Hwy and Scenic Rd. Guests enter this home through a covered front porch into a separate formal dining room and vaulted family room with gas starter fireplace. A galley kitchen with all appliances included & breakfast area with bayed windows is next to a laundry area with washer & dryer included. There is access to a 2 car front entry garage and fenced-in backyard. There are three large spare bedrooms that share a hallway bath. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, his/her closet, and bright master bath with separate dual vanities, garden tub/stall shower. Schools are down the street with restaurants and shopping plazas within several blocks. It is 15 minutes from Stone Mtn. Memorial Park and other major shopping venues.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Stone Mtn Hwy/Hwy 78 and continue East 10 miles. Turn right onto Hwy 124/Scenic Hwy. Continue appromimately 4 miles and turn left onto Centerville-Rosebud Rd. Go 1/2 mile and turn right into the Campbell Creek Subdivision onto Spring Creek Circle. Turn left onto Campbell Creek Circle and the home is immediately on the right side.



Schools:

Partee Elementary

Shiloh Middle

Shiloh High



Built 2005 Approx. 1800 s/f