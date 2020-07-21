All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

3736 Campbell Creek Cir

3736 Campbell Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Campbell Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3736 Campbell Creek Circle Snellville GA 30039 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: 7/18/19

4 Bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in a subdivision off of Stone Mtn. Hwy and Scenic Rd. Guests enter this home through a covered front porch into a separate formal dining room and vaulted family room with gas starter fireplace. A galley kitchen with all appliances included & breakfast area with bayed windows is next to a laundry area with washer & dryer included. There is access to a 2 car front entry garage and fenced-in backyard. There are three large spare bedrooms that share a hallway bath. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, his/her closet, and bright master bath with separate dual vanities, garden tub/stall shower. Schools are down the street with restaurants and shopping plazas within several blocks. It is 15 minutes from Stone Mtn. Memorial Park and other major shopping venues.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Stone Mtn Hwy/Hwy 78 and continue East 10 miles. Turn right onto Hwy 124/Scenic Hwy. Continue appromimately 4 miles and turn left onto Centerville-Rosebud Rd. Go 1/2 mile and turn right into the Campbell Creek Subdivision onto Spring Creek Circle. Turn left onto Campbell Creek Circle and the home is immediately on the right side.

Schools:
Partee Elementary
Shiloh Middle
Shiloh High

Built 2005 Approx. 1800 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have any available units?
3736 Campbell Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have?
Some of 3736 Campbell Creek Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Campbell Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Campbell Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Campbell Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir offers parking.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have a pool?
No, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Campbell Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3736 Campbell Creek Cir has units with air conditioning.
