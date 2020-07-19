All apartments in Gwinnett County
3730 Glen Ian Drive

3730 Glen Ian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Glen Ian Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, OPEN, airy home, FULL OF LIGHT!!! Grand entrance! 5 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath home on FULL FINISHED BASEMENT!!! Large bedrooms, beautiful master suite! Tax records doesn't show full square footage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level! Wall of windows overlooking deck and private backyard! Gorgeous, established home on large lot in great neighborhood!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have any available units?
3730 Glen Ian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3730 Glen Ian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Glen Ian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Glen Ian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Glen Ian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive offer parking?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have a pool?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Glen Ian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Glen Ian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
