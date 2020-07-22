3668 Trenton Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c20db0505e ---- Fall in love with this charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Move-In Ready Cape Cod Cottage located in the Quinn Ridge subdivision in Snellville. You will enjoy the quick and easy access to Hwy 78, Stone Mountain Park, Lake Lucerne, and all of the many shops, stores, and restaurants in the area. Within minutes you can be on I-285. This property includes: 2-Car Garage and Off Street Parking; Screened-in Porch; Hardwood Floors; Dining Room with Bay Window; Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Original Crown Molding; Ceiling Fan; Extra Tall Windows Throughout; Original Wood Detailing throughout Home; Master Suite with Large Garden Tub; and Carpeted Bedrooms. Pets OK with Fee (Sorry, NO \"Bully Breeds\"). $65 application fee per adult 18. 1 month deposit with approved application. Sorry, no Section 8. This property is ONLY being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group. If anyone else contacts you about this property, please let us know.