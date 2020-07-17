All apartments in Gwinnett County
3587 Rosebud Park Dr.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3587 Rosebud Park Dr

3587 Rosebud Park Drive · (404) 383-9426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3587 Rosebud Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3587 Rosebud Park Drive Snellville GA
30039 **NO PETS**

Availability Date: 7/1/2020

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Main level features entry with wood floors, separate living room and dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets and all black appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave), pantry, garbage disposal, breakfast area with access to back patio, family room with ceiling fan and marble fireplace, laundry room including washer & dryer, half bath and hall access to the 2 car garage. Upper level features four spacious spare bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full hall bath with tub/shower combination. Master has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet. Master bath features a garden tub, separate stall shower with enclosure and dual vanities.

Directions: 78E to Exit West Park Place and go right off highway. Cross 124 (Centerville Highway) and make a right on Mink Livsey, then left on Rosebud Drive, make right on first street, which is also Rosebud Park Drive. Home is in the cul-de-sac on the left.

Elementary: Rosebud
Middle: Grace Snell
High: South Gwinnett

Built 2007 Approx. 2700 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have any available units?
3587 Rosebud Park Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have?
Some of 3587 Rosebud Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3587 Rosebud Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3587 Rosebud Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3587 Rosebud Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr offers parking.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3587 Rosebud Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3587 Rosebud Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3587 Rosebud Park Dr?
Add a Message
