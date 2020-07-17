3587 Rosebud Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3587 Rosebud Park Drive Snellville GA

30039 **NO PETS**



Availability Date: 7/1/2020



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Main level features entry with wood floors, separate living room and dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets and all black appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave), pantry, garbage disposal, breakfast area with access to back patio, family room with ceiling fan and marble fireplace, laundry room including washer & dryer, half bath and hall access to the 2 car garage. Upper level features four spacious spare bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full hall bath with tub/shower combination. Master has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet. Master bath features a garden tub, separate stall shower with enclosure and dual vanities.



Directions: 78E to Exit West Park Place and go right off highway. Cross 124 (Centerville Highway) and make a right on Mink Livsey, then left on Rosebud Drive, make right on first street, which is also Rosebud Park Drive. Home is in the cul-de-sac on the left.



Elementary: Rosebud

Middle: Grace Snell

High: South Gwinnett



Built 2007 Approx. 2700 s/f