All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3540 Morgan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3540 Morgan Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3540 Morgan Road

3540 Morgan Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3540 Morgan Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
must see...... 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertops overlooks the light-filled family room with views of the outdoor. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Downstairs. New Stainless appliances. Loft on the second floor. Smart home includes blue-tooth deadbolt on front entry, Ring Pro video doorbell, Wi-Fi enabled light switches, Wi-Fi thermostats with 7 days weather forecasting, event-based air cleaning, and humidity control through apps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Morgan Road have any available units?
3540 Morgan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3540 Morgan Road have?
Some of 3540 Morgan Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Morgan Road currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Morgan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Morgan Road pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Morgan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3540 Morgan Road offer parking?
No, 3540 Morgan Road does not offer parking.
Does 3540 Morgan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Morgan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Morgan Road have a pool?
No, 3540 Morgan Road does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Morgan Road have accessible units?
No, 3540 Morgan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Morgan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Morgan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 Morgan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 Morgan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College