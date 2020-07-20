All apartments in Gwinnett County
3505 Estes Park Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:05 PM

3505 Estes Park Drive

3505 Estes Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Estes Park Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

A true Southern charmer with rocking chair front porch! Freshly painted three bedroom, two bath home with a gorgeous kitchen open to family room with a decorative stone fireplace. Access the deck and huge fenced backyard right from the kitchen - perfect for hosting a backyard BBQ! This home also features a bonus room plus an unfinished basement for extra storage.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1978

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1190
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have any available units?
3505 Estes Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3505 Estes Park Drive have?
Some of 3505 Estes Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Estes Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Estes Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Estes Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Estes Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Estes Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
