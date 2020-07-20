3505 Estes Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



A true Southern charmer with rocking chair front porch! Freshly painted three bedroom, two bath home with a gorgeous kitchen open to family room with a decorative stone fireplace. Access the deck and huge fenced backyard right from the kitchen - perfect for hosting a backyard BBQ! This home also features a bonus room plus an unfinished basement for extra storage.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1978



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1190

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.