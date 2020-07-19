All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
3488 Woodshade Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3488 Woodshade Drive

3488 Woodshade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Woodshade Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story home, with lots of space. This 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home has large eat-in kitchen that is open to the family room that also offers a fireplace.

Main floor bedroom as you enter, from the foyer. Upstairs is to envy with a large open stairway and laundry room. Huge master suite w/sitting room plus large master bath w/ tile floors, tile shower and supersized walk-in closet. All bedrooms have access to bathrooms w/ spacious closets.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have any available units?
3488 Woodshade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3488 Woodshade Drive have?
Some of 3488 Woodshade Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 Woodshade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3488 Woodshade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 Woodshade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3488 Woodshade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive offer parking?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have a pool?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have accessible units?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3488 Woodshade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3488 Woodshade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
