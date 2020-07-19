3488 Woodshade Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Two story home, with lots of space. This 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home has large eat-in kitchen that is open to the family room that also offers a fireplace.



Main floor bedroom as you enter, from the foyer. Upstairs is to envy with a large open stairway and laundry room. Huge master suite w/sitting room plus large master bath w/ tile floors, tile shower and supersized walk-in closet. All bedrooms have access to bathrooms w/ spacious closets.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.