All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3476 GREYHAWK Crossing
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

3476 GREYHAWK Crossing

3476 Greyhawk Xing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3476 Greyhawk Xing, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWer 4 Bedrooms House on Basement in Buford Located Off 985 (Exit 4), Mall of Georgia Shopping; Wood Floors on Main; Great Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Kitchen w/ Granite, SS Appliances & 42" Cabinets, Huge Island; Spacious Master w/ Dual Vanity, Walking Closet; 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms; BASEMENT Great For Your Storage Need; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools; Easy Access to I-85, I-985, GA20; Easy Commute to Peachtree Corners, Alpharetta / Johns Creek, Suwanee, Lake Lanier; Pictures are Representative of This Floor Plan - Not the Actual Home ** NOT Pet Friendly **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have any available units?
3476 GREYHAWK Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have?
Some of 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
3476 GREYHAWK Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing offers parking.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have a pool?
No, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have accessible units?
No, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 3476 GREYHAWK Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College