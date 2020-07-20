3476 GREYHAWK Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWer 4 Bedrooms House on Basement in Buford Located Off 985 (Exit 4), Mall of Georgia Shopping; Wood Floors on Main; Great Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Kitchen w/ Granite, SS Appliances & 42" Cabinets, Huge Island; Spacious Master w/ Dual Vanity, Walking Closet; 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms; BASEMENT Great For Your Storage Need; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools; Easy Access to I-85, I-985, GA20; Easy Commute to Peachtree Corners, Alpharetta / Johns Creek, Suwanee, Lake Lanier; Pictures are Representative of This Floor Plan - Not the Actual Home ** NOT Pet Friendly **