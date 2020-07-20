All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3464 Broxton Ln

3464 Broxton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3464 Broxton Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Available 06/01/19 Three bedroom two bath home in Snellville! This home is located on a quiet street on a cul-de-sac and features a large and level back yard, front porch, finished basement with living area/fireplace and an extra room that could serve as a 4th bedroom. This home features a one car garage.

Rental Requirements:

2 years verifiable and positive rental history within this price range.
Credit of 600 or higher
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No criminal history.
No evictions/eviction filings.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4925061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 Broxton Ln have any available units?
3464 Broxton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3464 Broxton Ln have?
Some of 3464 Broxton Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 Broxton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Broxton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Broxton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3464 Broxton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3464 Broxton Ln offers parking.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 Broxton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln have a pool?
No, 3464 Broxton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln have accessible units?
No, 3464 Broxton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3464 Broxton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3464 Broxton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3464 Broxton Ln has units with air conditioning.
