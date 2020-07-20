3464 Broxton Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/01/19 Three bedroom two bath home in Snellville! This home is located on a quiet street on a cul-de-sac and features a large and level back yard, front porch, finished basement with living area/fireplace and an extra room that could serve as a 4th bedroom. This home features a one car garage.



Rental Requirements:



2 years verifiable and positive rental history within this price range.

Credit of 600 or higher

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

No criminal history.

No evictions/eviction filings.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4925061)