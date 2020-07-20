3464 Broxton Ln

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Three bedroom two bath home in Snellville! This home is located on a quiet street on a cul-de-sac and features a large and level back yard, front porch, finished basement with living area/fireplace and an extra room that could serve as a 4th bedroom. This home features a one car garage.
Rental Requirements:
2 years verifiable and positive rental history within this price range.
Credit of 600 or higher
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No criminal history.
No evictions/eviction filings.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4925061)