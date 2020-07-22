3441 Clear Stream Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Highly sought after Dacula School district! This is a beautiful swim and tennis community and this home has tons of upgrades thought-out. The gourmet kitchen has it all, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. In addition it has a spacious master bedroom with a spa like retreat for a master bath. There are four spacious additional bedrooms as well as a large loft. A covered deck overlooking natural scenery and full daylight basement!