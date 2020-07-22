All apartments in Gwinnett County
3441 Clear Stream Run
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3441 Clear Stream Run

3441 Clear Stream Run · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Clear Stream Run, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Highly sought after Dacula School district! This is a beautiful swim and tennis community and this home has tons of upgrades thought-out. The gourmet kitchen has it all, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. In addition it has a spacious master bedroom with a spa like retreat for a master bath. There are four spacious additional bedrooms as well as a large loft. A covered deck overlooking natural scenery and full daylight basement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have any available units?
3441 Clear Stream Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3441 Clear Stream Run have?
Some of 3441 Clear Stream Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Clear Stream Run currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Clear Stream Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Clear Stream Run pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Clear Stream Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Clear Stream Run offers parking.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Clear Stream Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have a pool?
Yes, 3441 Clear Stream Run has a pool.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have accessible units?
No, 3441 Clear Stream Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Clear Stream Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 Clear Stream Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 Clear Stream Run does not have units with air conditioning.
