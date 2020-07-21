All apartments in Gwinnett County
3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive
3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive

3340 Duncan Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
3340 Duncan Bridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
parking
garage
Move in to this freshly painted home with new carpet, new blinds & new ceiling fans throughout. Large Family Room with stacked stone fireplace will be your favorite spot to relax. Main level includes separate Dining Room & study/library. Master Bedroom suite has large Bath & walk-in closet. HUGE Bonus Room could easily be 4th bedroom, additional family room, playroom or exercise room. Fenced, level back yard & patio offer privacy & space for outdoor entertaining & play. Enjoy nearby shopping, great Gwinnett parks & 20 minute drive to Lake Lanier.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have any available units?
3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
