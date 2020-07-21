3340 DUNCAN BRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Move in to this freshly painted home with new carpet, new blinds & new ceiling fans throughout. Large Family Room with stacked stone fireplace will be your favorite spot to relax. Main level includes separate Dining Room & study/library. Master Bedroom suite has large Bath & walk-in closet. HUGE Bonus Room could easily be 4th bedroom, additional family room, playroom or exercise room. Fenced, level back yard & patio offer privacy & space for outdoor entertaining & play. Enjoy nearby shopping, great Gwinnett parks & 20 minute drive to Lake Lanier.