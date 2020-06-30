3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WELL MAINTAINED RANCH IN SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT & AREA; OVER 1/2 ACRE, CORNER, LEVEL LOT; VAULTED FAMILY ROOM W/ DECORATIVE FIREPLACE; KITCHEN-BLACK APPLIANCES, BAR COUNTER, PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA; DINING ROOM OPEN TO FR; MASTER W/ DOUBLE SINKS, GARDEN TUB/SEP SHOWER, W-I-C; FINISHED BONUS; PORCH; OPEN FLOOR PLAN; GREAT LEVEL BACKYARD.



