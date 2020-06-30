All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:55 PM

3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast

3305 Ivy Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3305 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
WELL MAINTAINED RANCH IN SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT & AREA; OVER 1/2 ACRE, CORNER, LEVEL LOT; VAULTED FAMILY ROOM W/ DECORATIVE FIREPLACE; KITCHEN-BLACK APPLIANCES, BAR COUNTER, PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA; DINING ROOM OPEN TO FR; MASTER W/ DOUBLE SINKS, GARDEN TUB/SEP SHOWER, W-I-C; FINISHED BONUS; PORCH; OPEN FLOOR PLAN; GREAT LEVEL BACKYARD.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have any available units?
3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have?
Some of 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Ivy Lake Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
