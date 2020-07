Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful traditional 2 story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Large crown molding, hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen opens to handsome family room with fireplace. Large formal dining room great for entertaining. This home features a level, fenced backyard perfect for dogs and kids. Move in ready with tons of space. Active neighborhood with swim/tennis amenities. Easy access to 85 HWY and convenient to shopping and Mall of GA. Walker to dinner. Must see!