Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Cute as a button 2 bed/ 2 bath end unit townhome in GREAT location! Close to schools, shopping and easy access to I85! Like new! Open kitchen with gas SS appliances and ample cabinet and counter space with views into the living room! First bedroom is on the main level with full bath attached. Second bedroom on upper level with full bathroom attached. Private deck with wooded views in great area! Level driveway with one car garage!