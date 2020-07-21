All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

3210 Flatbottom Drive

3210 Flatbottom Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Flatbottom Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30011

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
fireplace
Don't miss this opportunity to reside in this well kept home that sit in a cul de sac. As you enter you are met with lovely hard wood floors. The Kitchen is open to the family room. The porch is a wrap around porch to enjoy your private scenery. Kitchen has center island, oak cabinets & tiled counters. You will also be able to enjoy a full basement that leads out to an awesome back yard. The back yard is great for entertaining. This property sits in a cul de sac. You won't be disappointed. You can call 404-609-0680 to book an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have any available units?
3210 Flatbottom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have?
Some of 3210 Flatbottom Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Flatbottom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Flatbottom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Flatbottom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive offer parking?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Flatbottom Drive has a pool.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Flatbottom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Flatbottom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
