3210 Flatbottom Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

Don't miss this opportunity to reside in this well kept home that sit in a cul de sac. As you enter you are met with lovely hard wood floors. The Kitchen is open to the family room. The porch is a wrap around porch to enjoy your private scenery. Kitchen has center island, oak cabinets & tiled counters. You will also be able to enjoy a full basement that leads out to an awesome back yard. The back yard is great for entertaining. This property sits in a cul de sac. You won't be disappointed. You can call 404-609-0680 to book an appointment.