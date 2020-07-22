3191 Mineral Ridge Lane

Amenities
Great price. won't last. Available now. Great ranch house. Well maintained. Good schools. Close to I-78, I-124. - Neutral paint. - new hardwood floor are being installed throughout except bedrooms. - tile in bathrms. - open floor plan and high ceiling. - Dining room and breakfast area. - Spacious family room. - Stainless appliances. - Big level yard. - wooded private backyard. - Built in 2002. - Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history, will do credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.