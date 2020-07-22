All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:19 AM

3191 Mineral Ridge Lane

3191 Mineral Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3191 Mineral Ridge Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great price. won't last. Available now. Great ranch house. Well maintained. Good schools. Close to I-78, I-124. - Neutral paint. - new hardwood floor are being installed throughout except bedrooms. - tile in bathrms. - open floor plan and high ceiling. - Dining room and breakfast area. - Spacious family room. - Stainless appliances. - Big level yard. - wooded private backyard. - Built in 2002. - Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history, will do credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have any available units?
3191 Mineral Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Mineral Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3191 Mineral Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
