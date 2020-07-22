3191 Mineral Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great price. won't last. Available now. Great ranch house. Well maintained. Good schools. Close to I-78, I-124. - Neutral paint. - new hardwood floor are being installed throughout except bedrooms. - tile in bathrms. - open floor plan and high ceiling. - Dining room and breakfast area. - Spacious family room. - Stainless appliances. - Big level yard. - wooded private backyard. - Built in 2002. - Need 3 times rent income, stable job/income. - good rental history. - No eviction/criminal history, will do credit check. - No Pets/smoking. - No section 8.