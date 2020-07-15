3160 Sentinel Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom home in Lawrenceville - Charming home in Lawrenceville. New carpet upstairs, all new flooring on main level, tile in kitchen.

Two car garage. Lots of natural light. Private backyard. Close to I-85, Mall of GA, Rock Springs Park, Gwinnett Stripers Stadium.



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4645583)