3160 Sentinel Parkway

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home in Lawrenceville - Charming home in Lawrenceville. New carpet upstairs, all new flooring on main level, tile in kitchen.
Two car garage. Lots of natural light. Private backyard. Close to I-85, Mall of GA, Rock Springs Park, Gwinnett Stripers Stadium.
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4645583)