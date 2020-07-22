3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular executive home in super-desirable Wildwood at Meadowgate. Looks like a model home! Pristine condition and over $12,000 in upgrades and additions. Master on the main level plus an additional bedroom and bath on main level. Hardwoods on almost the entire main level. Beautiful screened porch & keeping room just off the gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features upgraded appliances, solid surface counters, tile back-splash, island & more. Upstairs are 3 large, additional bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bath. Private backyard.



