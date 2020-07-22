All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest

3140 Sweet Basil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Sweet Basil Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular executive home in super-desirable Wildwood at Meadowgate. Looks like a model home! Pristine condition and over $12,000 in upgrades and additions. Master on the main level plus an additional bedroom and bath on main level. Hardwoods on almost the entire main level. Beautiful screened porch & keeping room just off the gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features upgraded appliances, solid surface counters, tile back-splash, island & more. Upstairs are 3 large, additional bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bath. Private backyard.

Listing Courtesy Of Keller Williams Rlty Atl. Part

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have any available units?
3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Sweet Basil Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
