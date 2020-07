Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel

For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6676109 to view more pictures of this property. Walk to the Beautiful New McDaniel Park! Lovely Two Story Home, conveniently located off Duluth Hwy 120, sought after school, minutes to I-85 and Downtown Duluth! Fenced Private Yard and Granite Stainless, eat in kitchen with 4th spacious bedroom.