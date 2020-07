Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Move into your brand New home with 5 minutes to Mall of GA, less than 10 minutes from I-85 and I-985, Restaurants, Shopping center few minutes away with one of the best school district in Gwinnett County, Open living concept, bridge, view from the kitchen to the Breakfast/Dinning, Living room with open space, Loft on the 2nd Floor, Granite counter top with upgrade cabinet, Long and level drive way with 2 cars garage door and more...