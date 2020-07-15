All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
309 Beech Hollow Trail SW
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

309 Beech Hollow Trail SW

309 Beech Hollow Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

309 Beech Hollow Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/623b1c4063 ---- A beautiful ranch home in the Grayson School District. This home features a large private, landscaped yard with an inviting front porch and a patio in the backyard for great outdoor living. The interior features a open floor plan where the kitchen, with granite counter tops and tile floors, flows naturally into the living room with a stacked stone fireplace, which creates a great living space for family and friends. The home has a split bedroom plan, with a fantastic private office or den with built in cabinets and shelves. This is a must see home that will not last long. Good credit is a must. This property is not pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have any available units?
309 Beech Hollow Trail SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have?
Some of 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
309 Beech Hollow Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW is pet friendly.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW offer parking?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not offer parking.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have a pool?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have accessible units?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Beech Hollow Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College