309 Beech Hollow Trail SW

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/623b1c4063 ---- A beautiful ranch home in the Grayson School District. This home features a large private, landscaped yard with an inviting front porch and a patio in the backyard for great outdoor living. The interior features a open floor plan where the kitchen, with granite counter tops and tile floors, flows naturally into the living room with a stacked stone fireplace, which creates a great living space for family and friends. The home has a split bedroom plan, with a fantastic private office or den with built in cabinets and shelves. This is a must see home that will not last long. Good credit is a must. This property is not pet friendly.