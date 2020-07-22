This house offers 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with large backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the home. (except the bedrooms which have carpet.)
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8
Property is shown via Rently Self-Showing system. Visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to learn more about our application criteria and process. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have any available units?
3049 Dunlin Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3049 Dunlin Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Dunlin Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Dunlin Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road offer parking?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 Dunlin Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3049 Dunlin Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.