For more information, contact Miao 'Amanda' Yu at (404) 432-0068. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6557261 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 Bd/2.5 Ba home with a nice fenced in backyard! Large family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room and open kitchen with breakfast room. Huge master bedroom with sitting area & large walk-in closet! Only 2 miles to the mall of GA!