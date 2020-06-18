All apartments in Gwinnett County
3038 Meadow Point Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3038 Meadow Point Dr

3038 Meadow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3038 Meadow Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3038 Meadow Point Dr Available 07/17/20 4Bed/2.5 Bath Snellville House for Lease - Newly Painted 4 Bed/25 Bath House for lease in Snellville

1) All Electric
2) New Paint throughout
3) Open floor plan
4) Separate dining room
5) Two-car garage.
6) 2268 Square feet
7) Level Lot
8) Fireplace
9) 2268 Square Feet

Schools -
Elementary - Norton
Middle- Snellville
High - South Gwinnett

$50 Application fee.

Application Criteria-
1) Clean rental history- no evictions in the past 5 years
2) Household income of $4500/month.
3) Credit score above 600 - Additional Security deposit required for credit score below 600.

Please call/text - 678-756-7855
www.empirerealtygroupinc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4536782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have any available units?
3038 Meadow Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3038 Meadow Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Meadow Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Meadow Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Meadow Point Dr offers parking.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have a pool?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3038 Meadow Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3038 Meadow Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
