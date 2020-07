Amenities

ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797



I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent. The price is $800 per month which includes ALL utilities and furnishings. Tenants tend to stay long term, but there is no lease. Just pay and stay monthly as you like. The home is fully furnished. Come get your slice of country living in the city. Everything needed is within a mile or two. Acre Lot, lots of trees.

No Pets Allowed



