3000 Emerald Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful and spacious ranch home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring great floor plan, trey ceilings, hardwood flooring, and new deck. Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast area. Separate Dining area. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom w/ huge Walk-in closet. Master spa bath featuring a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Large backyard w/ storage shed for tenants use. 2 car garage. Full and partially finished basement. Located in Archer High and Lovin Elementary school district. 10 minutes from the lovely Tribble Mill Park. Close to the sugarloaf parkway. Located in a great neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Krystle Alexander