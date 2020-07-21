2880 Lenora Springs Dr

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunningly maintained LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in beautiful Snellville. This is a must see!! No HOA!! Spacious white kitchen with tons of storage, 3 over-sized bedrooms, master has a HUGE walk-in closet. New tile and over-sized shower in master bath, high cathedral ceilings throughout, new storm doors on front and back, new water heater, unfinished loft space ready for your finishing touches - could be the MAN-CAVE! too many upgrades to list. This gem IS your next home. Professional photos to be uploaded shortly.