2880 Lenora Springs Dr
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

2880 Lenora Springs Dr

2880 Lenora Springs Drive · No Longer Available
2880 Lenora Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Stunningly maintained LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in beautiful Snellville. This is a must see!! No HOA!! Spacious white kitchen with tons of storage, 3 over-sized bedrooms, master has a HUGE walk-in closet. New tile and over-sized shower in master bath, high cathedral ceilings throughout, new storm doors on front and back, new water heater, unfinished loft space ready for your finishing touches - could be the MAN-CAVE! too many upgrades to list. This gem IS your next home. Professional photos to be uploaded shortly.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have any available units?
2880 Lenora Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have?
Some of 2880 Lenora Springs Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 Lenora Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2880 Lenora Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 Lenora Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 Lenora Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2880 Lenora Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
