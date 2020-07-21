All apartments in Gwinnett County
2854 Burel Ridge Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:25 AM

2854 Burel Ridge Drive

2854 Burel Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2854 Burel Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
***Available Now*** Welcome home to this 3BR 2BA ranch with lots of space and light and a fantastic swim/tennis community! The kitchen features SS appliances, breakfast nook overlooking the family room with a decorative fireplace. A bright dining area with sliding glass doors leads to the patio. Vaulted master bedroom with double vanities and spacious secondary bedrooms and a bonus room make this a fabulous home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have any available units?
2854 Burel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2854 Burel Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 Burel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Burel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Burel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2854 Burel Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2854 Burel Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
