2854 Burel Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

***Available Now*** Welcome home to this 3BR 2BA ranch with lots of space and light and a fantastic swim/tennis community! The kitchen features SS appliances, breakfast nook overlooking the family room with a decorative fireplace. A bright dining area with sliding glass doors leads to the patio. Vaulted master bedroom with double vanities and spacious secondary bedrooms and a bonus room make this a fabulous home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.