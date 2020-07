Amenities

Gardener's delight in Parkview School district...This amazing 2 story home on full finished basement is a must see. This home boast 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. There's a large living and dining area with a beautiful fireplace. The living area leads to a large sunroom through elegant french doors. A fantastic eat in kitchen with bay window and lots of cabinet space. There's a beautiful bedroom with walk in closet and large windows and full bath on the main level. Perfect for an in-law suite or office. There are 2 master suites upstairs. Both have large bedrooms one with not 1 but 2 closets and the other one with a large walk in closet. Each with their own amazing bath. The full finished basement has a large entertainment area, a shop area, a full bath and large storage area. The yard is a gardener's paradise with loads of flowers, bird bath and great sitting area. This house will not last long. Ask about our MOVE IN SPECIALS Go to www.directatlanta.com to view additional pictures or call us at 678-252-2191 to schedule a tour of your new home.