Gwinnett County, GA
2834 White Blossom Ct
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2834 White Blossom Ct

2834 White Blossom Court · No Longer Available
2834 White Blossom Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d367e6a066 ----
Beautiful two story rental house in a well maintained subdivision within the Collins Hill school district. 3BR/2.5 BA house invites you in with a bright open floor plan, great for entertaining. Family room with decorative fire place, eat in kitchen with access to the spacious deck and separate dining room. Close to historic Suwanee, . Super location close to I-85, Sugarloaf Mills & Mall of GA! $200 Admin fee due at move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have any available units?
2834 White Blossom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2834 White Blossom Ct have?
Some of 2834 White Blossom Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 White Blossom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2834 White Blossom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 White Blossom Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2834 White Blossom Ct offers parking.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have a pool?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have accessible units?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 White Blossom Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 White Blossom Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
