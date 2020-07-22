2834 White Blossom Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Beautiful two story rental house in a well maintained subdivision within the Collins Hill school district. 3BR/2.5 BA house invites you in with a bright open floor plan, great for entertaining. Family room with decorative fire place, eat in kitchen with access to the spacious deck and separate dining room. Close to historic Suwanee, . Super location close to I-85, Sugarloaf Mills & Mall of GA! $200 Admin fee due at move in.