2727 Hallwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FRESHLY PAINTED BEAUTIFUL 2BR, 3.5BA TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOME W/ BONUS ROOM ON BOTTOM LEVEL & 2 CAR GARAGE IN HIGHLY DESIRED GATED COLLINSWOOD PARK COMMUNITY. IN EXCELLENT COLLINS HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN AND LOWER LEVELS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND, LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TONS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM IS COZY W/ FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN UP TO LARGE REAR DECK FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. ITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN & PETS OK W/ APPROVAL.