Gwinnett County, GA
2670 Trailing Ivy Way
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:07 PM

2670 Trailing Ivy Way

2670 Trailing Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Trailing Ivy Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
A beautiful 5BR/4BA home nestled on a corner lot in sought after swim/tennis Hedgerows subdivision! Open floor plan! Move-in ready. Gourmet kitchen, large island, SS appliances, tons of cabinets, and overlooks the keeping and family room. Large family room with coffered ceilings, a stunning stone fire place and a wall of windows. Spacious bedrooms! Large media room for the kids! Master bedroom has trey ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Comes complete with a 3 car garage. Relax in the private fenced in yard with a beautiful water feature! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have any available units?
2670 Trailing Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have?
Some of 2670 Trailing Ivy Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Trailing Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Trailing Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Trailing Ivy Way pet-friendly?
No, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way offer parking?
Yes, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way offers parking.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have a pool?
Yes, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way has a pool.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 Trailing Ivy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 Trailing Ivy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
