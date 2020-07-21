2670 Trailing Ivy Way

Amenities

A beautiful 5BR/4BA home nestled on a corner lot in sought after swim/tennis Hedgerows subdivision! Open floor plan! Move-in ready. Gourmet kitchen, large island, SS appliances, tons of cabinets, and overlooks the keeping and family room. Large family room with coffered ceilings, a stunning stone fire place and a wall of windows. Spacious bedrooms! Large media room for the kids! Master bedroom has trey ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Comes complete with a 3 car garage. Relax in the private fenced in yard with a beautiful water feature! No pets.