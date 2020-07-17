All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:43 PM

2646 Staunton Drive

2646 Staunton Drive · (404) 662-2322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2646 Staunton Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This home is located on a corner lot; which one end leads to a cul de sac and the other side is diagonally across from the swim and tennis facilities. It's in walking distance to the nature trail. As you enter the house; you are met with hardwood floors. Immediately on your left; there are french doors that leads to your office of formal sitting room. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with the additional rooms upstairs. Does this property have a basement? NO, But it has a really nice loft; which is amazingly huge. It's zoned for some of Gwinnett County's top notch school districts. In close driving proximity to I-85, Sugarloaf Mill Mall, Peachtree Ridge Park, McDaniel Farm Park, Bunten Road and Peachtree Ridge Park. A recently update kitchen with new appliance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 Staunton Drive have any available units?
2646 Staunton Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2646 Staunton Drive have?
Some of 2646 Staunton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 Staunton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2646 Staunton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 Staunton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive offer parking?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2646 Staunton Drive has a pool.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 Staunton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2646 Staunton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
