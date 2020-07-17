2646 Staunton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool tennis court

This home is located on a corner lot; which one end leads to a cul de sac and the other side is diagonally across from the swim and tennis facilities. It's in walking distance to the nature trail. As you enter the house; you are met with hardwood floors. Immediately on your left; there are french doors that leads to your office of formal sitting room. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with the additional rooms upstairs. Does this property have a basement? NO, But it has a really nice loft; which is amazingly huge. It's zoned for some of Gwinnett County's top notch school districts. In close driving proximity to I-85, Sugarloaf Mill Mall, Peachtree Ridge Park, McDaniel Farm Park, Bunten Road and Peachtree Ridge Park. A recently update kitchen with new appliance.