BEAUTIFUL TRADITIONAL HOME IN QUITE A NEIGHBORHOOD! A 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL HOME. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA ON MAIN. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL & FAMILY ROOM & BEDROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. PRIVATE, WOODED, FENCED BACKYARD. LOCATION CLOSE TO GWINNETT PLACE MALL, WAL-MART, H-MART, SHORTY HOWELL PARK AND OTHER SHOPS. ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. AMENITIES INCLUDES LAKE, BEACHFRONT AND FULL ACCESS TO GATED POOL HOUSE WITH KEYCARDS.