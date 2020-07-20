All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2623 Laurel View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2623 Laurel View Dr
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

2623 Laurel View Dr

2623 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2623 Laurel View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Snellville! This home is located off Hewatt Road near HWY 78 and has easy access to Stone Mountain. Features include kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, breakfast nook, dining room, family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This home is available for immediate move in. This home has new carpet and is newly painted.

Rental Requirements:

Must have 2 years of verifiable and positive rental history in this price range.
Verifiable Income of 3 times the rent.
Credit of 600 or higher.
No evictions/filings.
No criminal record Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2791939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have any available units?
2623 Laurel View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2623 Laurel View Dr have?
Some of 2623 Laurel View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Laurel View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Laurel View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Laurel View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Laurel View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Laurel View Dr offers parking.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Laurel View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have a pool?
No, 2623 Laurel View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2623 Laurel View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Laurel View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Laurel View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2623 Laurel View Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College