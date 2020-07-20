2623 Laurel View Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Snellville! This home is located off Hewatt Road near HWY 78 and has easy access to Stone Mountain. Features include kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, breakfast nook, dining room, family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This home is available for immediate move in. This home has new carpet and is newly painted.



Rental Requirements:



Must have 2 years of verifiable and positive rental history in this price range.

Verifiable Income of 3 times the rent.

Credit of 600 or higher.

No evictions/filings.

No criminal record Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2791939)