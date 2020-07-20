2611 Loch Way

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home in Snellville! This home is located on a cul-de-sac and features hardwood floors, family room open to kitchen with fireplace, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, deck over looks private back yard, 2 car garage, spacious bedrooms including a large master suite, formal dining room. Contact us today!
Rental requirements - Min 600 credit score, income of 3 times the rent, no evictions/filings, two years verifiable rental record in this price range. $20.00 application fee per person. Deposit is one month's rent.
(RLNE2685666)