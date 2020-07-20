All apartments in Gwinnett County
2611 Loch Way

2611 Loch Way · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Loch Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home in Snellville! This home is located on a cul-de-sac and features hardwood floors, family room open to kitchen with fireplace, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, deck over looks private back yard, 2 car garage, spacious bedrooms including a large master suite, formal dining room. Contact us today!

Rental requirements - Min 600 credit score, income of 3 times the rent, no evictions/filings, two years verifiable rental record in this price range. $20.00 application fee per person. Deposit is one month's rent.

(RLNE2685666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Loch Way have any available units?
2611 Loch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2611 Loch Way have?
Some of 2611 Loch Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Loch Way currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Loch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Loch Way pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Loch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2611 Loch Way offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Loch Way offers parking.
Does 2611 Loch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Loch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Loch Way have a pool?
No, 2611 Loch Way does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Loch Way have accessible units?
No, 2611 Loch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Loch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Loch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Loch Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2611 Loch Way has units with air conditioning.
