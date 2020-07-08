All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2602 Old Peachtree Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2602 Old Peachtree Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2602 Old Peachtree Road

2602 Old Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2602 Old Peachtree Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Convenient Dacula Location!!! - This is a must see 3 bedroom, 2 bath home which features a nice large bonus room with french doors. A large kitchen with breakfast area, private fenced backyard and located close to great schools and shopping. All this home is missing is you. Contact us today!

To schedule a viewing please call Redessa Brown 678-674-7769! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.

Rent is $1,250.00 per month.
Security Deposit $1,250.00.
Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY!

(RLNE1907658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have any available units?
2602 Old Peachtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2602 Old Peachtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Old Peachtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Old Peachtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road offer parking?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have a pool?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have accessible units?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Old Peachtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 Old Peachtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College