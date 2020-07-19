2559 Sterling Drive Northwest

Amenities
Super Clean, Turn-Key Home in Well Kept Swim/Tennis N'hood! This Bright Corner Lot Home Features Side Entry Garage, Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings With Sky Lights In Great Room Centered Around Charming Gas Fireplace. Sunny Eat-In Kitchen Has SS Appliances With Lots Of Storage & Counter Prep Area. Split Bedroom Plan, Allowing Privacy For All. Good Sized Master Bedroom Boasts Large Closet, Separate Vanities in Master Bath, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & WC. Washer, Dryer & Fridge All Remain With The House! Fenced Backyard Is Secluded, Level & Low Maintenance....Perfect Property For Both Indoor & Outdoor Entertaining!
Listing Courtesy Of PalmerHouse Properties & Assoc
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.