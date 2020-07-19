All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2559 Sterling Drive Northwest
Last updated May 12 2019 at 3:05 AM

2559 Sterling Drive Northwest

2559 Sterling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2559 Sterling Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Super Clean, Turn-Key Home in Well Kept Swim/Tennis N'hood! This Bright Corner Lot Home Features Side Entry Garage, Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings With Sky Lights In Great Room Centered Around Charming Gas Fireplace. Sunny Eat-In Kitchen Has SS Appliances With Lots Of Storage & Counter Prep Area. Split Bedroom Plan, Allowing Privacy For All. Good Sized Master Bedroom Boasts Large Closet, Separate Vanities in Master Bath, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & WC. Washer, Dryer & Fridge All Remain With The House! Fenced Backyard Is Secluded, Level & Low Maintenance....Perfect Property For Both Indoor & Outdoor Entertaining!

Listing Courtesy Of PalmerHouse Properties & Assoc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have any available units?
2559 Sterling Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2559 Sterling Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2559 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
