2559 Sterling Drive Northwest

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Super Clean, Turn-Key Home in Well Kept Swim/Tennis N'hood! This Bright Corner Lot Home Features Side Entry Garage, Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings With Sky Lights In Great Room Centered Around Charming Gas Fireplace. Sunny Eat-In Kitchen Has SS Appliances With Lots Of Storage & Counter Prep Area. Split Bedroom Plan, Allowing Privacy For All. Good Sized Master Bedroom Boasts Large Closet, Separate Vanities in Master Bath, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & WC. Washer, Dryer & Fridge All Remain With The House! Fenced Backyard Is Secluded, Level & Low Maintenance....Perfect Property For Both Indoor & Outdoor Entertaining!



