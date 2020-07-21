All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

2520 Woodford Lane Northeast

2520 Woodford Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2520 Woodford Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom house for rent , close to mall of ga and 1 mile from I-85, grocery and shops

New carpet and freshly painted house.

Ranch home style - Close to mall of ga, walmart, restaurants, and great school district.

Schools: 7 plus rankings on all schools
Elem: Freeman's Mill
Middle: Twin Rivers
High: Mountain View

Available to move in ready today!!! Won't last long, Call today!!

First months deposit required. No pets! Extra deposit will be required for low credit. - Low credit is acceptable.

Just need proof of income and reference..move in today !!!

Great schools and community has swimming pool, tennis court, play ground

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buford-ga?lid=12408565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have any available units?
2520 Woodford Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have?
Some of 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Woodford Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast offers parking.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast has a pool.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Woodford Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
