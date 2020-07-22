All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2516 Gristhaven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2516 Gristhaven Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

2516 Gristhaven Lane

2516 Gristhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2516 Gristhaven Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5BR/2.5BA; square feet: 2476; 2 car garage, Community has pool, tennis, & clubhouse. Minutes from Mall of Georgia (Model: Nathan, Slab). Lake Lanier 9 miles, Mall of Georgia 4 miles, I-85 3 miles I-85 North to exit 115 and go west toward Buford. Turn Right onto Mall of Georgia Blvd. Right onto Gravel Springs Road (Hwy 324). Right on Morgan Road (immediately past the bridge over I-85). Follow 1 mile to Mill Creek Plantation and turn left into community. General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Carpet Throughout Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Microwave Range/Oven Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have any available units?
2516 Gristhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have?
Some of 2516 Gristhaven Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Gristhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Gristhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Gristhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Gristhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Gristhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Gristhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Gristhaven Lane has a pool.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 2516 Gristhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Gristhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Gristhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Gristhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College