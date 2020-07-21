All apartments in Gwinnett County
2472 Hewatt Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:14 PM

2472 Hewatt Road

2472 Hewatt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2472 Hewatt Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 Hewatt Road have any available units?
2472 Hewatt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2472 Hewatt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2472 Hewatt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 Hewatt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2472 Hewatt Road is pet friendly.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road offer parking?
Yes, 2472 Hewatt Road offers parking.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 Hewatt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road have a pool?
No, 2472 Hewatt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road have accessible units?
No, 2472 Hewatt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2472 Hewatt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2472 Hewatt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2472 Hewatt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
