2465 Whitehead Place Drive

THIS 3 SIDES BRICK, SPARKLING CLEAN BRAND NEW HOME at EXCELLENT LOCATION is ALL Yours! With open floor plan and many windows for natural light. Huge master with 4 walk-in closets, garden tub and shower. His and her vanities. Bdroom and full bath on main for guest or in-laws. Kitchen view to bfast area & family room. Granite counter & tile floor in kitchen. Brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Total 5 bedrooms. LOCATION LOCATION! Minutes to shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer may be provided upon request.