Gwinnett County, GA
2465 Whitehead Place Drive
2465 Whitehead Place Drive

2465 Whitehead Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2465 Whitehead Place Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS 3 SIDES BRICK, SPARKLING CLEAN BRAND NEW HOME at EXCELLENT LOCATION is ALL Yours! With open floor plan and many windows for natural light. Huge master with 4 walk-in closets, garden tub and shower. His and her vanities. Bdroom and full bath on main for guest or in-laws. Kitchen view to bfast area & family room. Granite counter & tile floor in kitchen. Brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Total 5 bedrooms. LOCATION LOCATION! Minutes to shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer may be provided upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have any available units?
2465 Whitehead Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have?
Some of 2465 Whitehead Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Whitehead Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Whitehead Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Whitehead Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive offer parking?
No, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2465 Whitehead Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2465 Whitehead Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
