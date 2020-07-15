All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2464 Danver Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2464 Danver Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:26 PM

2464 Danver Lane

2464 Danver Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2464 Danver Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An updated split level 4BR/2BA home! FRESHLY painted! NEW carpet! Kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast area. Open family room with fire place. Remodeled bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms. Entertainment room located on lower level. 2 car garage with a great yard. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Danver Lane have any available units?
2464 Danver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2464 Danver Lane have?
Some of 2464 Danver Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Danver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Danver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Danver Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Danver Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Danver Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Danver Lane offers parking.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have a pool?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have accessible units?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College