An updated split level 4BR/2BA home! FRESHLY painted! NEW carpet! Kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast area. Open family room with fire place. Remodeled bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms. Entertainment room located on lower level. 2 car garage with a great yard. Move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2464 Danver Lane have any available units?
2464 Danver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2464 Danver Lane have?
Some of 2464 Danver Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Danver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Danver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Danver Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Danver Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Danver Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Danver Lane offers parking.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have a pool?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have accessible units?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Danver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2464 Danver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.