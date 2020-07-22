2458 Radcliff Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d7af42098 ---- Coming Soon! Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large family room with fireplace. Has a kitchen, eat in kitchen and separate dining room. 2 car garage and rear yard patio and a front yard rocking chair porch. Schools: H- Mill Creek; M- Osborne; E- Freemans Mill Directions: 85 N to exit 115/Hwy 20, go towards L\'ville, to left on old P\'tree, cross 124, stay left on Old P\'tree to subdivision on left, to right on Radcliff - house is at end in cul de sac. Availability: This property is vacant and a self tour can be scheuled by choosing a time above. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent