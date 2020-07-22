All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2458 Radcliff Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2458 Radcliff Dr.
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

2458 Radcliff Dr.

2458 Radcliff Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2458 Radcliff Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d7af42098 ---- Coming Soon! Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large family room with fireplace. Has a kitchen, eat in kitchen and separate dining room. 2 car garage and rear yard patio and a front yard rocking chair porch. Schools: H- Mill Creek; M- Osborne; E- Freemans Mill Directions: 85 N to exit 115/Hwy 20, go towards L\'ville, to left on old P\'tree, cross 124, stay left on Old P\'tree to subdivision on left, to right on Radcliff - house is at end in cul de sac. Availability: This property is vacant and a self tour can be scheuled by choosing a time above. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have any available units?
2458 Radcliff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2458 Radcliff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2458 Radcliff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 Radcliff Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2458 Radcliff Dr. offers parking.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have a pool?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2458 Radcliff Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2458 Radcliff Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College