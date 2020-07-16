2445 Bretdale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan, two-story family room, separate formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, spacious breakfast area. Located in convenient area with quick access to I-85, numerous shoppings and restaurants. QUALIFICATIONS: NO eviction on record, NO past dues from past/current landlords, monthly income has to be at least 3 times monthly rent payment. Security deposit: $1500 Application fee: $55/applicant (only in the form of certified funds - money orders or cashier checks). OPEN HOUSE on Sunday July 5, 2020 from 2-3pm. Thank you!