2445 Bretdale Rd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

2445 Bretdale Rd

2445 Brettdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Brettdale Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with open floor plan, two-story family room, separate formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, spacious breakfast area. Located in convenient area with quick access to I-85, numerous shoppings and restaurants. QUALIFICATIONS: NO eviction on record, NO past dues from past/current landlords, monthly income has to be at least 3 times monthly rent payment. Security deposit: $1500 Application fee: $55/applicant (only in the form of certified funds - money orders or cashier checks). OPEN HOUSE on Sunday July 5, 2020 from 2-3pm. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have any available units?
2445 Bretdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2445 Bretdale Rd have?
Some of 2445 Bretdale Rd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Bretdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Bretdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Bretdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2445 Bretdale Rd offers parking.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have a pool?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 Bretdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 Bretdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
