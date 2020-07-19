2411 Sardis Chase Court Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Great opportunity to live in a END UNIT Townhome in a GATED Swim/Tennis Community! Located in the Hamilton Mill area, close to shopping, and I85. Upstairs has a nice loft with lots of windows, 2 baths, 3 Bdrms, Master Bdrm has vaulted ceiling. Laundry room upstairs. Family room features gas log fireplace and bookshelf. Kitchen has beautiful stained cabinets, granite countertops, island, stainless still appliances and large eat-in area. 2 car Garage. Get ready to enjoy the array of amenities, great schools and fine dining nearby. Great location. Welcome Home!