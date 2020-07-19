All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2411 Sardis Chase Court Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2411 Sardis Chase Court Court

2411 Sardis Chase Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2411 Sardis Chase Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in a END UNIT Townhome in a GATED Swim/Tennis Community! Located in the Hamilton Mill area, close to shopping, and I85. Upstairs has a nice loft with lots of windows, 2 baths, 3 Bdrms, Master Bdrm has vaulted ceiling. Laundry room upstairs. Family room features gas log fireplace and bookshelf. Kitchen has beautiful stained cabinets, granite countertops, island, stainless still appliances and large eat-in area. 2 car Garage. Get ready to enjoy the array of amenities, great schools and fine dining nearby. Great location. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have any available units?
2411 Sardis Chase Court Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have?
Some of 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Sardis Chase Court Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court offers parking.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court has a pool.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have accessible units?
No, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Sardis Chase Court Court does not have units with air conditioning.
